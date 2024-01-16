Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys 255 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,881,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $129.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

