Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys 63 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $12.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $479.90. 3,433,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $503.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

