Centurion Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 0.7% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fiserv by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.92. 1,963,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day moving average of $123.91. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.