Centurion Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 270,878 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

