Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5 %

CVS traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.93. 5,730,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,059,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

