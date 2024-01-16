Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.26. 2,226,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day moving average of $119.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

