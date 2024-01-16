Centurion Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,337. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

