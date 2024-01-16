Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,818 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,092,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.04. 1,850,044 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.