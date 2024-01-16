Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases 377 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICVT stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $77.37. 68,411 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

