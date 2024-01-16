Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 193,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 81.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 35.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 916,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $4.21.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.