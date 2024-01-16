Centurion Wealth Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Selway Asset Management raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 37,464 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 49,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 468,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,670,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 18,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.09. 5,203,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.94. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $291.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

