Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Century Next Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:CTUY opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. Century Next Financial has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Get Century Next Financial alerts:

Century Next Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Century Next Bank that provides various banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers savings account products; checking accounts and services; personal, mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; and real estate lending to residential and commercial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Next Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Next Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.