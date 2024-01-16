Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Century Next Financial Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:CTUY opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. Century Next Financial has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00.
Century Next Financial Company Profile
