Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,263,500 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 2,981,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,028.9 days.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
CMPNF opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.
About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust
