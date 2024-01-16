Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,263,500 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 2,981,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,028.9 days.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CMPNF opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area.

