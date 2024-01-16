Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Trimmed by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 3.4% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.80. 276,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,327. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

