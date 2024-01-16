Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.05.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $156.28. The stock had a trading volume of 809,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,857. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

