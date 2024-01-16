Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHGG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.82.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $11.10 on Friday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

