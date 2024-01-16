Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVR

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.