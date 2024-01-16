China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in December

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 7,013,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

CHFFF stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. China Everbright Environment Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile

China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

