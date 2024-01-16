China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in December

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 7,013,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance
CHFFF stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. China Everbright Environment Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.
China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile
