China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.26

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 23355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

