China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 748 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 42,259 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 891,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 791,370 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10,091.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of HRMY opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $51.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

