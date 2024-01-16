China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,360 shares of company stock worth $16,078,423. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

