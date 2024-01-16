China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,238 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $305,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $472,719.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $305,924.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,779 shares of company stock worth $2,987,066. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.