China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 583 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

