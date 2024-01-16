China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 818 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 100,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 47,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on XENE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.28. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

