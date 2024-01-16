China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.0% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,665,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,356,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,692 shares of company stock valued at $30,307,321 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.94 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.34 and its 200 day moving average is $171.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

