China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,335,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $33,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,422,000 after acquiring an additional 536,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.0 %

RARE stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RARE

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.