China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,562,000 after buying an additional 3,228,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after buying an additional 806,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,255,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after buying an additional 171,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31.

Insider Activity

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,746,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,746,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

