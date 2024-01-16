China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $43,000 Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 1,703.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immunocore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMCR

Immunocore Stock Down 3.0 %

IMCR opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Immunocore Holdings plc has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $74.77.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.