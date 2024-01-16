China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $73,000 Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $402,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,200,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $402,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,200,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,622 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CYTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

