China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CureVac were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CureVac by 588.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,813,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CureVac by 62.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 761,024 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CureVac by 17.0% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth about $7,391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CureVac by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 330,212 shares in the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. CureVac has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

CureVac ( NASDAQ:CVAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CureVac will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

