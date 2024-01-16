China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,468.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,728,000 after buying an additional 347,448 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,616,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,605,000 after purchasing an additional 218,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,727.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,488,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 167,131 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $235.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.45. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 81,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 81,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,049.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 226,067 shares of company stock worth $43,382,043 and sold 8,300 shares worth $1,754,226. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

