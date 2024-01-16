China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $559,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.