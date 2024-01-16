China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 380 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $644,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $644,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,692 shares of company stock worth $30,307,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

