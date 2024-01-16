China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 129.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $123,142.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $123,142.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,841 shares of company stock valued at $338,988. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

