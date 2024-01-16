Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.0 days.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance

Shares of LDSVF remained flat at $12,070.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a twelve month low of $10,000.00 and a twelve month high of $12,700.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12,083.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11,785.15.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through own shops.

