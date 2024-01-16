Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.0 days.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance
Shares of LDSVF remained flat at $12,070.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a twelve month low of $10,000.00 and a twelve month high of $12,700.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12,083.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11,785.15.
About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli
