CIBC Boosts West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$142.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$119.00 to C$142.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of WFG opened at C$116.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of C$9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$107.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$104.19. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$88.61 and a 12-month high of C$121.66.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$1.20. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 5.4270882 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.407 dividend. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -265.00%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

