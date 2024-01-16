CIBC Cuts Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$7.25

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EFX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.97.

Get Enerflex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EFX traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.29. 488,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$779.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.80. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.44 and a 12 month high of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$778.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$767.37 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.6195426 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.