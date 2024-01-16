Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Cintas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Cintas has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cintas to earn $16.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Cintas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $588.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $607.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

