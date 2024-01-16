Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $3.26

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.11. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 2,907,670 shares changing hands.

CIFR has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,314,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 146,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 18.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 379,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 208.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 1,483,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 31.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 339,798 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 22.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,403,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 256,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

