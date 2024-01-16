Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Trimmed by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 172,364 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

