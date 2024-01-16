Citigroup Upgrades SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) to Buy

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Get SLM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLM

SLM Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24. SLM has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.34 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 967.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,923,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,054,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SLM by 1,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 1,397,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SLM by 550.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,346,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after buying an additional 1,139,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.