CL King Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Axonics from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73. Axonics has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,103,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock worth $1,609,905. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,955 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,499,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991,055 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,745,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

