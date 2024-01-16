Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by Zazove Associates LLC

Zazove Associates LLC cut its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,487,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560,000 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,561,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,309,000 after buying an additional 1,212,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,984,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,339,000 after purchasing an additional 334,434 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 20,292,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,021,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 545,688 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,173. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

