Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

