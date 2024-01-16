Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

CLX traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $142.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.83 and its 200 day moving average is $142.93. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

