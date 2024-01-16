Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

GLV opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 56.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

