Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
GLV opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.63.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
