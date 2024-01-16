Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

GLO stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

