Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance
GLO stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clough Global Opportunities Fund
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Surgery Partners feeling no pinch from macroeconomic weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.