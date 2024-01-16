Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,200 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 736,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,872.0 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CLPBF opened at $115.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.94. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $99.78 and a 1 year high of $145.05.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

