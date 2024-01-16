Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,200 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 736,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,872.0 days.
Coloplast A/S Stock Performance
Shares of CLPBF opened at $115.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.94. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $99.78 and a 1 year high of $145.05.
Coloplast A/S Company Profile
