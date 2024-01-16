Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,149,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,243,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

