Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.